Our Jingle

Gomez seeks treatment in Seymour
by Nathaniel Howard According to multiple reports, popular singer and actress Selena Gomez has spent the past few weeks in Seymour at Brookhaven Retreat, a female-only rehab facility. Gomez, who has battled the auto-immune disease Lupus for the past several years, announced the cancellation of her “Revival Tour” August 30.[Read More…]
by Nathaniel Howard Work continues at the site of Seymour Junior High School’s future home on North Pitner Rd. Grade work, which began August 1, will soon wrap up and construction will begin on the 95,000 square foot facility. The school will serve seventh, eighth and ninth-graders in the Boyds[Read More…]
by Lee Ramsey The South Doyle Cherokees traveled to Farragut last Friday and ran into an offensive powerhouse losing 63-26. The Farragut Admirals were led by senior quarterback Adam Fulton who threw for 276 yards, four touchdowns and ran for another. The Admiral offense piled up a total of 517[Read More…]
by Lee Ramsey After losing four games in a row, the Seymour Eagles football team shut out the Volunteer Falcons 24-0 in a game played at Church Hill, which was a regional contest. The win makes Seymour 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the region. Volunteer was celebrating senior night but[Read More…]
by Lee Ramsey It was senior night and homecoming for The Kings Academy Lions on Huskey Field in Seymour. The weather was rainy but that didn’t put a damper on the TKA football team as they defeated Lenoir City by a score of 35-21. Once again the Lions were led[Read More…]
by Amanda Rainey Since I genuinely like most of the people I work with, and we spend so much of our time together, it just makes sense that we also would enjoy hanging out together when we aren’t on duty. Recently some of the ER folks were able to socialize[Read More…]
by Richard Swan One of the last things we think about when buying a new home is moving from our current residence into our new home, but this is typically what takes the most time and preparation. This week on our show, we talked with Eddy Lewis from Gouffon Moving[Read More…]
by Nathaniel Howard In a single-car accident, a man lost control and flipped his vehicle on Old Sevierville Pike near Boyds Creek Highway Thursday Oct. 13 around 4 p.m. After apparently running into a curb, the vehicle made contact with nearby guide-wires, causing an electrical fire. Seymour Volunteer Fire Department[Read More…]
by Nathaniel Howard The Knoxville Fire Department arrived at 6203 Chapman Highway, the location of E-Z In and Out Liquor Saturday, Oct. 15 around 6:30 a.m. after a neighbor reported fire coming from a wood-framed out-building. Knoxville Fire Chief DJ Corcoran reported that “firefighters quickly extinguished the flame and discovered[Read More…]
by Nathaniel Howard The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Ar Davis Road at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Crews from Seymour, Blount County and the Tennessee Division of Forestry battled the flames, which had spread from a barn to a nearby field. A total[Read More…]
Fans of Wheatlands Plantation can learn more about its fascinating history when one of its owners reveals newly discovered information about the Boyds Creek property’s storied past. Richard Parker, who with John Burns bought the Wheatlands mansion six years ago, will discuss the antebellum home’s history and outline their latest[Read More…]