2 Arrested Following Overdose

BY AMBERLY SELLERS

HERALD NEWS

Two Seymour residents have been arrested for drug possession and resale following overdoses that left them in critical condition and prompted investigation by Federal authorities.

Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals stated that the investigation started Saturday after two different people overdosed at a home, located at 806 Carter St. in the Eagle Den Subdivision.

Sevier County Emergency Medical Services and the Sheriff’s Office responded to the address once at 2:39 a.m. and again at 4:53 a.m. due to overdoses, according to reports. Records show that both victims were transported to Knoxville area hospitals where they are in critical condition.

According to the official press release, officers determined that subjects, Daniel E. Smallman, 34, and Amy L. Grizzle, 28, likely overdosed on heroin. Reports show Sevier County Narcotics Investigations were notified and later obtained a search warrant for the home.

Xanax, clonazepam and marijuana were found by investigators following a warrant-issued search. Reports show that investigators found substances believed to be heroin and methamphetamine, which will be sent to the lab for testing. Two additional suspects who were not charged as of press time were also found.

Records show that other drug paraphernalia items were found in the home, which indicated that drugs were being packaged and sold there. According to reports, detectives also found three weapons and counterfeit money that was being made at the home.

“The drug problem is increasing, and will continue to do so until we stop illegal drugs from coming in,” Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals said.

Smallman is charged with Possession of Schedule IV Narcotic with intent to resale, Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana), Possession of drug paraphernalia and Criminal Simulation. Grizzle was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Knox County with other charges pending in Sevier County, records show.

“We will continue to be aggressive as much as we can [against drugs],” Seals said.

This investigation is ongoing by local and Federal authorities.