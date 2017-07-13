BEER BUST BLITZ: 3 Seymour Stores Cited for Selling Alcohol to Minors

BY JOE KING

HERALD NEWS

Three Seymour convenience stores were caught selling beer to underage customers in an area operation conducted by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals said clerks from Floyd’s Market on Chapman Highway, Speedway

Market on U.S. 411 and Jimmy’s Market on Chapman were cited for selling beer to underage, undercover officers in plain clothes without checking identification.

Seals said the main reason it is important to keep alcohol out of the hands of minors is because it is against the law, but also added that it is a safety concern as well.

“You get these young kids drinking, and then they start driving, so they could get themselves or others killed,” Seals said.

Sevier County Chief Deputy Jeff McCarter said the three clerks who sold beer to the undercover minor will be issued citations, but were not arrested. They will appear in Sevier County General Sessions Court on Aug. 7 for a hearing.

“It happened, so it happened,” said Speedway Market owner Jay Patel when asked for a comment about the incident.

Patel said the clerk who sold the beer to the underage, undercover officer is still employed at the market as of Monday. Patel declined further comment.

Several attempts were made to reach the owners of Floyd’s Market and Jimmy’s Market for comment, but neither owner was available during those times.

The operation investigated 11 establishments in Seymour, according to the release. Seals said that his department is concerned about the underage sale of alcohol to minors and will continue to combat the illegal sales through future undercover operations.

Anyone with information about underage sales of alcohol or other similar offenses are urged to contact the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 453-4668.