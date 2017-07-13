Body Found from Suicide Jump

Knoxville Police Officers found the body of a woman who jumped off the Henley Street Bridge in an apparent suicide during a Wednesday morning search.

Officers located the body of the as of press time unidentified female at about 6:20 a.m. . As officers checked her residence, members of the Knoxville Fire Department and the Knoxville Volunteer

Emergency Rescue Squad began searching for the female in the water when they were notified about the possible jumper about 4 a.m. that morning.

Efforts were underway to recover the body from the water that same morning, but no update on the recovery was available prior to press time.

The female had indicated earlier she was contemplating suicide. Anybody contemplating suicide is urged to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or 911 for immediate local help.