Holy Smokes: Fire Threatens Church

in Featured / News Jul 13, 2017

A brush fire turned into a potentially dangerous situation Saturday afternoon, prompting Seymour Volunteer Fire Department to arrive at the scene. A fire behind Trinity Baptist Church, located at 708 S. Old Sevierville Pike, resulted in a total loss for the church owners.

“It was an old, abandoned building that the church owns,” SVFD Spokesperson John Linsenbigler said. About 500 gallons of water was used to put out the flames, Linsenbigler said.

He said church staff was burning brush behind the building when the storm came up and accidentally caught the building on fire,According to Linsenbigler, there were not any injuries involved.

Leave a Reply