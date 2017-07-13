Parr Wants More Local Inclusion

Rebecca Parr is a candidate for district one who made the decision to run after adopting her great-nephew.

“It got me focused on other members of the community who are watching after family members,” Parr said. “We need support for families.”

Parr believes that prisons burden these families rather than help them.

“If somebody can’t afford to raise a kid, they can’t afford child support either,” Parr said. “Throwing somebody’s adult kid in prison is not the answer.”

Parr also believes that victims of drug addictions need outlets for recovery instead of serving time. Research and application for recovery is the answer to the problem, Parr added.

“I think we need to decriminalize the victims of opioids and humanize them,” Parr said. “Once they’re criminalized, they can’t get jobs. There’s always a stigma around them.”

Parr believes that it’s discouraging to work full-time and still struggle to make ends meet.

“One thing that can be done to help lessen the growing burden on individuals and families is to raise minimum wage to an livable wage, and to create affordable housing options that have long-term solutions with pathways to home ownership education and achievement,” she said.

Parr, who works with the UT School of Music Opera Theatre program, said that art can be an important outlet for youth to express themselves.

“There are not traditional performing arts venues in South Knoxville, but it would be great to bring some in,” Parr said. “We need to be focused on creating spaces and leadership for kids and teens through mentor programs.”

Parr is proud to say that South Knoxville has plenty of options for outdoor recreation for families.

“I think maintenance of our beautiful outdoors should be a civic focus as well as public,” Parr said.

Parr said that sexual education should start at home and continue in health class, providing an education about reality.

“I believe in a woman’s right to choose, but I don’t believe in abortion in terms of birth control,” she said. “Of course, there are medical and other instances. If innuendos are going to promote sexual ideas, education must follow.”

Parr is a believer of science and goes by what is factual and proven.

“We are definitely in a period of climate change,” Parr said.

Parr said that it is important that we are representative of all people, no matter the differences.

“We need to be supportive of all families, including the hard working and tax-paying immigrants,” Parr said. “They are not taking jobs; they are improving the community.”

Parr added that America is based on helping people and should continue to promote that ideal.

“Refugee families need our support,” Parr said. “They are not here to take advantage of us. We need to reach out and help those people.”

When it comes to development decisions, Parr thinks we should include everyone. Parr is also supporter of homosexual rights.

“I am in support of people having free choice to love and marry whom they choose,” Parr said.

The election will be held Aug. 29. Parr has three opponents for district one.