S. Knox High Stabilization Begins

Dover Development has begun work on stabilizing old South Knox High, the first step towards converting the long-abandoned school into a senior living center.

“It’s a beautiful building and will make a beautiful, historic place to call home,” said Rick Dover, general manager of the firm. Dover Development has turned a number of old schools into such facilities, including Oakwood in North Knoxville.

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero and Councilman Nick Pavlis were on hand to see the work begin, and are glad that it is finally underway.

“Historic buildings are valuable to our community, but not if they’re vacant and blighted,” Rogero said.

The school was built in 1937. Knox County Public Schools stopped using it in 1991 but has played an important part of saving it.

“South Knoxville has always felt this building can once again be a real asset,” said Pavlis, who represents the area.

It’s been years since anything significant was done at South High. Previous attempts to privately redevelop the property failed, and it continued to deteriorate. Knoxville City Council in 2015 authorized the City’s purchase of the blighted former South High School for about $190,000, and the City’s

Community Development department issued a Request for Proposals, seeking a new owner who would renovate the iconic site and bring it back into reuse. Dover Development was selected through that competitive process.

“The schools approved an agreement that lets us create the entrance we want to build, accommodate and create the parking we need and meet their parking needs at the adjacent Sarah Simpson Professional Development Center,” said Dover. “It won’t cost them a penny, but we needed their cooperation and got it.”

Dover is investing $9.5 million into the project. The school’s original architect, Barber McMurray, is at work designing the new senior center. When completed in 2019, it will create 35 permanent jobs and include a Memory Care unit for Alzheimer’s patients.