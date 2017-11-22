Open House

Tea and Treasures will hold their Holiday Open House on Friday, Nov, 24 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. The event will have refreshments and door prizes. Tea and Treasures is located at 4104 W. Martin Mill Pike in South Knoxville.

Fundraiser

Seymour Grille, located on Chapman Highway, will have a Presley Litton Memorial Fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. The fund is to assist any family who needs help covering funeral expenses for a child 12 years old and younger. 20 percent of the days proceeds will benefit the cause.