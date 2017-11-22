Football

The Tennessee Volunteers will be playing their final game against Vanderbilt at the home field. The game starts at 4 p.m.

Open House

Tea and Treasures will hold their Holiday Open House on Saturday, Nov, 25 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. The event will have refreshments and door prizes. Tea and Treasures is located at 4104 W. Martin Mill Pike in South Knoxville.

Concert

Chris Long will be singing at Sipz Coffee House on Saturday Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. The special will be a muffin with a latte for $5.50. Spiz is located at 10721 Chapman Highway in Seymour.