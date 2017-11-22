Dinner

The Colonial Heights United Methodist Church, located at 6321 Chapman Highway, will be having a free Thanksgiving dinner and fellowship on Thursday, Nov. 23. The dinner will have turkey, dressing, gravy and more. It will be from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Free Dinner

KARM will provide a free Thanksgiving dinner to those who can’t afford it on Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The luncheon will take place at 418 N. Broadway St. in Knoxville.

The Herald Would Like to Wish you a Happy Thanksgiving