Christmas Event

Breakfast with Santa is being offered for $6 at the Seymour United Methodist Church on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 8 – 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 107 Simmons Rd. in Seymour. For more information, call 573-9711.

Marble Springs Event

The Marble Springs Historic Site, located at 1220 W. Governor John Sevier Highway will be holding an Open Hearth Cooking workshop on Saturday, Dec. 2 for $10. The event will start at 10 a.m. For more information, call 573-5508.

Tournament

The Cedar Bluff Elementary School Chess Club is hosting a Scholastic Chess Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 2nd starting at 8 a.m. The Scholastic Chess Tournament will be held at Cedar Bluff Elementary School at 705 N. Cedar Bluff Rd. in Knoxville. Proceeds will benefit the CBES Chess Club. For more information call 567-1153.