Meeting

Commissioner Carson Dailey and School Board member Amber Rountree will be meeting with residents of the 9th district on Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 5 – 7 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Gap Creek Market, located at 2138 Kimberlin Heights Rd. Everyone is welcome.

Basketball

The Seymour Eagles/Lady Eagles will be playing a home game against Morristown East at 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Basketball

South-Doyle will be playing a home game against Gibbs at 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Basketball

The King’s Academy will be playing an away game at Silverdale Baptist Academy at 6 and 7:30 p.m.