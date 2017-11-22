Caldwell Signs with Carson-Newman

BY: LEE RAMSEY

HERALD SPORTS

[email protected]

Many times bad things happen to good people but recently a very good thing happened to a very good young man and it was well deserved. Chris Caldwell has signed a letter-of-intent to play baseball for the Carson-Newman Eagles in Jefferson City.

When asked about his big day Caldwell responded. “It means the world to me. It’s such an answer to prayer,” Caldwell said. “I’ve worked since I was five as a catcher in baseball and to see it all pay off is unbelievable.

“I couldn’t have done it without my coaches and my family of course. If I didn’t have them to support me I wouldn’t be where I am now.”

Caldwell was asked why he likes being a catcher. “I like being a catcher,” Caldwell said. “I want to be able to help and encourage my teammates from a leadership position. I want to be involved in every pitch. It gives me a good relationship with my coach and my teammates.”

His batting average was just less than .400 at the end of last season. He had five homeruns. “My goal is to hit over ten homeruns this season and to hit over .400 at the plate.”

Caldwell had other offers besides Carson-Newman. He was interested in Cleveland State and others but in the end he chose the Eagles. “Something just kept telling me to go to Carson-Newman. I went up there to visit and I had lunch with the team. I also went to catcher camp and met coach Tom Griffin. That’s when he offered me a scholarship. I knew in my heart that is where I wanted to go.”

He was District Player of the Year last season which is quite an honor considering the competition in the IMAC.

Caldwell plans on majoring in Business Management with a minor in Engineering. He said he would like to work in the FBI eventually but he does have dreams of playing major league baseball. “It’s every kids dream. The reality of that happening are very slim to none but you can’t change your dream because someone says it’s not possible.”

Caldwell was also an outstanding wrestler for Seymour but he decided to forgo his last season of wrestling to concentrate on baseball.

“He’s been a very important part of this team,” Seymour head baseball coach Kyle Koenaman said. “Catcher is like a second coach on the field. Chris has taken on a big role for the team and has really stepped up. Everybody on the team looks up to him. He’s a very vocal leader.

“To me he’s what Seymour is all about. He conducts himself well on and off the field.

“He has a great arm and is an outstanding hitter but his biggest asset at catcher is his leadership role with the pitchers and the rest of the infielders especially with the pitchers.

“I think Carson-Newman will be a great fit for him especially with Coach Griffin as his coach.”