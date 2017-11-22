Galyon Takes the Reigns at Seymour

It has been talked about for years but never quite worked out but now it has. Scott Galyon is now the football coach at Seymour Eagles High School.

The former Seymour Eagles (1992 grad), University of Tennessee Volunteer and NFL football star is the talk of Seymour after being hired. The legendary hometown hero is a homerun-hire for Seymour athletic director Gary Householder. Some have compared it to Jon Gruden coming to Tennessee.

Galyon takes over for Jerry Cooper who resigned after four seasons as head coach of the Eagles. Cooper’s record was 15-27 overall but this past season his team went 0-10.

“We had over 50 applicants,” Householder said. “We wanted to hire somebody local and Scott was interested. We had a bunch of good options though. Three different guys who won state championships in Tennessee applied, and one who won a state championship in Alabama.

“We decided to try and go local this time and Scott is a great people person. We think it’s a home run hire. A lot of good coaches can win games, but great coaches are a great influence off the field.”

Galyon was an All-State linebacker at Seymour and All-SEC and All-American while he was at Tennessee in 1995. He was also named All-Academic all four years while at UT.

The New Your Giants then drafted Galyon in 1996 in the sixth round of the NFL draft.

Galyon was an assistant coach for two seasons with Householder who was head coach of the Eagles. Galyon then returned to play football for the Dolphins for a brief period of time.

“I remember Scott sitting in my office when he got the call from the Dolphins,” Householder said. “We were both excited.”

Galyon has since made a career as a director the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. As head coach at Seymour, Galyon will bring a wealth of football knowledge as well as strong character to the Seymour football program.