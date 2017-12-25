Lady Eagles Blow Out Gibbs

Once again the Lady Eagles dominated on defense but this time they also dominated on offense on their way to a 58-34 win on the road over the Gibbs Lady Eagles.

Seymour actually scored more points in the first half than Gibbs did the entire game. The Lady Eagles wasted no time jumping out to a large lead at the end of the first quarter with a 23-6 advantage.

Kallyn Newport and Jaylee Giffin combined for 13 points to lead the Lady Eagles early.

There was no let up in the second quarter as Seymour expanded the lead to 35-15 at halftime. They continued their domination in the third quarter leading 50-22 going into the final period.

Giffin and Newport led the team in scoring with 15 apiece. Maci Pitner, Aebri Graham, Katelyn Waggoner and Hannah Heyboer followed them with five points each.

“I have been very pleased with our defense this season,” Seymour head coach Amy James said. “We have been working this week on pushing in transition and penetration to the lane making offense happen – proactive versus reactive. I thought tonight that paid off offensively. Everyone played and contributed.”

The Lady Eagles are now three and six overall.

Photo by: Lee Ramsey