Lady Eagles Win Thriller

In a barn burner the Seymour Lady Eagles claimed their first District 2-3A win of the season by defeating the Cocke County Lady Reds in overtime 39-37 at Seymour. It was a hard fought game from start to finish.

“When you play a game in the IMAC it’s a war,” Lady Eagle head coach Amy Carlyle James said. “Any time you play an IMAC district game it’s big and every team is going to be really good.”

Seymour started slow and trailed at the end of the first quarter 13-8. The game was very physical and by the end of the quarter both and teams had players in foul trouble that made bench players very important as the game went on.

In the second quarter Seymour’s Maci Pitner hit an early three to get the Lady Eagles going. Seymour’s tough man defense seemed to take CC out of their game especially with two key scorers on the bench in foul trouble. The Lady Reds were held scoreless for almost six minutes.

Alter holding CC to only two points the Lady Eagles tied the score 15-15 at the half. After a very physical third quarter which included injuries on both sides both teams traded baskets.

At the end of the third, Aebri Graham converted an and-one and tied the score at 24-24.

The Lady Eagles took a four-point lead early in the fourth after a basket by Kallyn Newport and Graham. CC then hit two free throws to make the score 34-34 and send the game to overtime.

Newport scored first in overtime before fouling out. The Lady Reds tied the game at 37-37 from the free throw line. With eight seconds remaining Seymour’s Kaylee Haynes hit both of her free throws to give her team a two-point lead. Freshman Emily Russell blocked CC’s final shot to give Seymour the win.

Newport led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 16. Graham and Pitner followed her with nine points each.

“I’m very proud of the fight that the girls played with tonight,” James said. “They never backed down. We controlled the tempo of the game and executed well on offense. Kallyn (Newport) controlled the paint both on offense and defense. I was very proud of my girls.”

Photo by: Lee Ramsey