No Road Closures for Holiday

BY: AMBERLY SELLERS

HERALD NEWS

[email protected]

The holidays can be a time full of traveling place to place, and, luckily, there won’t be any road construction slowing down the drive time.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation released a statement Wednesday stating that all road work will be halted during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The reason for this is due to the anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state. No temporary lane closures will be allowed for construction on roadways beginning at 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.

“With over two million drivers expected to travel Tennessee roadways during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, keeping traffic moving and getting motorists to their destinations safely is our top priority,” TDOT Commissioner John Schroer said. “As always, please wear your seatbelt, reduce your speed, avoid distractions and never drink and drive.”

According to TDOT, the only closures that will be in place during this time period are long-term closures which must remain in place for safety, and workers may still be on-site in some construction zones. Despite the construction being halted for the holidays, TDOT still encourages drivers to obey posted speed limits in construction areas, adding that these laws will still be enforced due to the temporary layout of the roadway. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine somewhere between $250 – $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

TDOT stated that according to AAA predictions, holiday travel will increase 3.1% in Tennessee this year, with more than 2.4 million motorists expected to travel by automobile between the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. AAA also stated that 107.3 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more, with a record of 97.4 million expected to drive to their holiday destinations.