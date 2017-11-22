Patriots Shoot Down Eagles

As was the case in earlier games the Seymour Eagle basketball team dug themselves a hole early that they couldn’t get out of. The Eagles were hosting the Jefferson County Patriots in a district contest. After an early double-digit deficit that they couldn’t overcome, Seymour eventually lost 62-40.

The eagles fell behind 11-0 in the first quarter. The Patriots Darius Allen scored nine of those and finished with 26 points.

“We’ve done that a couple of times now,” Seymour coach Tony Buell said. “We just didn’t come out ready to play. They came out and got after us from the get go and we just never recovered.

Zach Wyatt opened the Eagles scoring with a three but Jefferson County closed out the first quarter with a 16-5 lead and widened the gap 32-18 at the half. It was 47-29 by the end of the third quarter.

“We were playing tight for some reason. That happens when you get down like we did. You start forcing things a little bit.”

Wyatt led the Eagles in scoring with 12 points followed by Taylor Britt with 10 and Ryan Lee had five.

The Eagles are 2-6 overall and 0-3 in District 2-3A play but they have also faced the top three teams in the district already.

“We haven’t played an easy schedule so far,” Buell said. “We need to get us a win to get back on track and then hopefully get things going back in the right direction.”