Ripken Joins Forces with Dollywood

The Ripken Experience Pigeon Forge announced it has extended its partnership with The Dollywood Company, the premier getaway destination in the Great Smoky Mountains, through the 2019 operating season.

As part of The Ripken Experience Pigeon Forge entertainment package, week-long tournament participants from all over the country will receive tickets to family-fun theme park destinations including Dollywood Theme Park, Dollywood’s Splash Country Water Park, as well as preferred pricing for all Ripken Baseball customers.

“We have been so impressed with the caliber of the experience our partners at Ripken Pigeon Forge consistently deliver for their guests. This partnership works so well because we strive to provide the athletes and families with the same hospitality and thrilling atmosphere while they are visiting Dollywood,” Carol Agee, manager of Strategic Alliances for the Dollywood Company said. “We are pleased to continue our partnership with Ripken Pigeon Forge and look forward to helping make lifelong memories for the families who come to visit the Smokies.”

In addition, the stunning Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa will be designated as a preferred lodging option for team consideration when traveling to Pigeon Forge, and will serve as the title sponsor of the Iron Forge Weeklong Experience tournament in June. In addition, The Dollywood Company will be featured in exclusive signage and vendor spaces throughout the complex and have representation through customer communication platforms including email marketing, social media engagement and the Ripken Baseball app.

“We are excited to extend our relationship with Dollywood and provide our customers with the ultimate family experience when traveling to one of America’s most beautiful destinations,” David Bounds, general manager of The Ripken Experience Pigeon Forge said. “Together, we are able to create unforgettable family and team-bonding memories both on and off the field.”

The Ripken Experience Pigeon Forge features six lighted, synthetic turf fields, as well as a two-level clubhouse with more than 14,000 square ft., as well as concessions, restroom buildings and pavilions – all offering unobstructed views of the Great Smoky Mountains. Since opening its doors in March 2016, more than 1,400 baseball and softball teams from 27 states and Canada have taken the fields at The Ripken Experience Pigeon Forge for competition in 50+ tournaments and high school spring training instruction.

2018 tournaments and spring training opportunities at The Ripken Experience Pigeon Forge are currently on sale at www.ripkenbaseball.com/pigeon-forge-tournaments.