S. Knox Rape Proved Fake

Last Wednesday, a woman told Knoxville Police Department officers that she was brutally raped while walking home from work in South Knoxville.

She said the incident occurred two nights before, and the individual who raped her was a stranger. The incident was alleged to have occurred near Sevierville Ave., according to reports.

Wednesday evening, KPD investigators located and conducted an interview with the alleged victim of the rape. Reports show that after speaking with the victim, it was determined that an incident did not occur as alleged. According to reports from the KPD, there was never an assault or a rape by a stranger.

For those who have suffered from an assault or rape, do not be afraid to speak out. The phone number for the Knoxville Police Department is 215-7000. Sevier Co. Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 453-4668.