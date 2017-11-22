Tennova Healthcare Offers Tips for Stress-Free Holiday Shopping

SUBMITTED BY: TENNOVA HEALTHCARE

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were more than 174,000 toy-related injuries treated in ERs across the country in 2016, and seven tragic, toy-related deaths of children younger than age 15.

“Over the past few years, riding toys—and specifically non-motorized scooters—have been the toy category associated with the most injuries,” Jan Robbins, M.D., an emergency medicine physician with Tennova Healthcare and medical director of emergency services at LaFollette Medical Center said. “Parents tend to take fewer precautions with these toys, and to allow younger children to use them, perhaps perceiving them to be less dangerous than the motorized versions. The resulting injuries, especially to the head and face, can be devastating and even fatal.”

Before you plunge into toy buying this season, take a deep breath, exercise caution, and arm yourself with these tips from emergency services experts.

1. Gift the appropriate safety gear, too. You want the children receiving your gifts to use all the gear necessary for them to enjoy their new toys safely. “Protective gear should accompany all types of riding toys, including harnesses for rocking horses and helmets for bikes, scooters, skateboards and hoverboards,” Dr. Robbins said.

2. Speaking of hoverboards… These vehicles got wildly popular very quickly, but come with a high level of caution from safety experts. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), there have been 13 burn injuries, three smoke inhalation injuries and two deaths related to hoverboards since 2015—not to mention more than $4 million in property damage. Hoverboards are not recommended for kids by Tennova’s emergency services physicians, but if you decide to gift one, take the highest level of precautions. For example, never allow the unit to be charged unattended or by a child.

3. Avoid toys with small parts. For children three years and younger, avoid giving toys that contain small parts. “Toddlers tend to put anything in sight into their mouths, and parts that can fit into a paper towel roll can cause choking if swallowed,” Dr. Robbins said. “Toddlers also are fond of putting objects in their ears and noses, which are two more good reasons to stay away from anything with small parts.”

4. Be a label reader. Most toys for children under the age of 12 have the appropriate age range printed on them. For older children, be wary of “supervision required” labels. Before you buy, ask yourself if you are willing to supervise. If not, don’t assume another adult will be.

5. Check for durability. Children of all ages are often anything but gentle with their toys. Look for quality design and construction in all toys for all ages. Only buy toys that seem sturdy and able to withstand impact and/or chewing without breaking or splintering.

6. Be a nervous parent—or just shop like one. Toys with long strings may look cute and harmless for infants and very young children, but the cords could wrap around their necks and choke them. Projectile toys that fly or shoot are popular among children who like to aim them at one another, but this is a recipe for eye damage. “While it’s not fun, picture the worst-case scenario before buying toys, and decide if it’s worth the risk,” Dr. Robbins said.

7. Check for recalls. Over the past decade, the CPSC has recalled millions of toys for various safety reasons, such as lead content and dangerous parts. To make sure the toys you are buying are safe, check the latest recalls at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls.

“At Tennova, our experienced team of medical professionals is here for you 24/7, should you need us,” Dr. Robbins said. “But our primary goal is to ensure that every family has a magical holiday season—free of illness, pain or injury.”

