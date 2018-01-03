3 TKA Players Make All-State

BY: LEE RAMSEY

HERALD SPORTS

[email protected]

Three high school football players from The King’s Academy Lions team have made TSWA All-State. They were selected from Division II by The Tennessee Sports Writers Association.

The three players were junior offensive lineman Chris Akporoghene, senior linebacker Cole Lusby and senior defensive back Cody Wyllins.

Akporoghene is 6’4, 280 lbs. and has scholarship offers from South Carolina, West Virginia, Memphis and Indiana. Akporoghene was a key in the Lion’s offensive success by opening up gaping holes for Wyllins to run through and provided protection for quarterback Brandon Burgess who passed for 1,425 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 359 yards and seven touchdowns.

At defensive line, Akporoghene had 34 tackles (23 solo), four tackles for losses and six sacks.

Wyllins, a senior averaged 9.2 yards per carry en route to rushing for 1,470 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also had 336 yards and three touchdowns.

Wyllins scored another TD on punt returns and 140 return yards on kickoffs for a total of 2,095 all-purpose yards and 24 TDs.

Defensive Player of the Year Lusby, a senior, who also received this award last year, accumulated 161 total tackles and 96 of those solo. Five tackles were for losses. He recovered two fumbles and returned one for a touchdown. Lusby had one interception and it was a pick six. He had two blocked kicks.

Lusby was recently named 2017 Division II-A East Region Defensive Player of the Year.

“I could not be happier for those young men,” TKA head coach Matt Lowe said. “They’ve put in a lot of hard work and what happened this year on the field was very special and they played a big role.”

Photo by: Lee Ramsey