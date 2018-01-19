Car Overturns, Knocks Out Seymour’s Power

BY: TANNER HANCOCK

HERALD NEWS

[email protected]

An overturned vehicle and a downed electric pole were the first sights to greet many commuters early Friday morning as an incident left the area around Hinkle Dr. without power for nearly an hour.

A collision with a electric pole caused an elderly woman driving a small white vehicle to flip her car at 9 a.m. on Friday.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was transported to UT Medical as a precaution.

Officers with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office closed off all access past Hinkle Dr. for approximately four hours in the wake of the incident.

Employees from Alcoa Utilities Board shut off power to the area for 45 minutes as they completely replaced the downed power pole. The process of installing the new electric pole took approximately three hours.

Photo by: Thomas Dunaway