5 hours ago
Police Officer Retiring After 40 Years
5 hours ago
3 TKA Players Make All-State
5 hours ago
Flu Tips from Health Department
5 hours ago
Donate Blood
5 hours ago
Seymour Students Make Dean’s List
5 hours ago
THSO Urges Drivers to Wear Seatbelts
5 hours ago
West High Grad Returns to Talk
5 hours ago
Seymour Library to Hold Fundraiser
5 hours ago
Ijams Nature Center Hosts Preschool Days
5 hours ago
Developer Speaks on Kern’s Project
5 hours ago
Photo Event Coming to BCPL
5 hours ago
Card Exchange Coming Jan. 31

Car Overturns, Knocks Out Seymour’s Power

in Featured / News / Seymour Jan 22, 2018

BY: TANNER HANCOCK
HERALD NEWS
[email protected]

An overturned vehicle and a downed electric pole were the first sights to greet many commuters early Friday morning as an incident left the area around Hinkle Dr. without power for nearly an hour.
A collision with a electric pole caused an elderly woman driving a small white vehicle to flip her car at 9 a.m. on Friday.
The woman suffered minor injuries and was transported to UT Medical as a precaution.
Officers with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office closed off all access past Hinkle Dr. for approximately four hours in the wake of the incident.
Employees from Alcoa Utilities Board shut off power to the area for 45 minutes as they completely replaced the downed power pole. The process of installing the new electric pole took approximately three hours.

Photo by: Thomas Dunaway

Leave a Reply