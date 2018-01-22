Donate Blood

Medic Regional Blood Center will be bringing its Bloodmobile to Seymour once again to collect from the community.

Next Friday, Jan. 26, the bloodmobile will be parked at the Walgreens in Seymour, located at 11305 Chapman Highway. The hours of the blood drive will be between noon – 6 p.m.

For those who are located closer to Sevierville, the bloodmobile will be at Walter’s State Community College, located at 1720 Old Newport Highway, on Jan. 23 from noon – 6 p.m. The blood drive will be held inside the Maples Marshall Hall.