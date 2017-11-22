Donate to Cold Families with KUB

With the cold winter months ahead, many families will struggle with the cost of heating their homes.

Through Project Help, community donations provide emergency heating assistance to those in need due to job loss, illness, injury or disability, as well as seniors struggling with the rising cost of living.

““Each year, we receive hundreds of requests from Knox County and Knoxville residents who simply cannot afford to heat their homes. Thanks to the generosity of KUB customers and the community, those in need will stay warm this winter.” Cecelia Waters, Director of Energy and Community Services at CAC said.

The 2018 Project Help campaign kicked off Monday and runs through Feb. 2.

KUB invites people to give a little to help those in need. Partnering with Food City, WVLT-TV, WIVK, the Knoxville News Sentinel and Home Federal Bank, KUB offers four easy ways to donate to Project Help:

• Purchase a donation coupon when you shop at Food City.

• Make a donation at any Knoxville area Home Federal Bank location.

• Send a check to: Project Help, P.O. Box 59017, Knoxville, TN 37950.

• Check the donation box on your next KUB bill for a one time donation or monthly pledge.

“There are several ways to contribute to Project Help and make a difference in someone’s life,” Mintha Roach, KUB President and CEO said. “I hope the community will again join in this effort and donate at Food City or Home Federal Bank locations. Even a dollar a month on your KUB bill can help a neighbor in need.”

Project Help is administered by the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee (CAC).

KUB collects donations, and 100 percent of the funds go to CAC. The money goes directly toward the purchase of electricity, natural gas, propane, heating oil, wood or coal for those in need.

Project Help of East Tennessee is a 501(c)(3) organization, and all donations are tax deductible.

KUB is a municipal utility serving Knox and parts of seven adjacent counties and provides electric, gas, water and wastewater services to more than 458,000 customers.

For more information, call 524- 2911 or visit the website at www.kub.org.