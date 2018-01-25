Eagles Place Fourth in IMAC

The Seymour Eagle Wrestling team recently placed fourth in the IMAC Championship. The tournament was held at Morristown West. Jefferson County took first place. They were followed by Morristown East, Morristown West, Seymour, Sevier County, South-Doyle and Cocke County.

Individually for Seymour in the 106-pound class Anthony Jaseh finished second and scored 16 team points. He defeated Doug Justice of Jefferson County by fall in the semifinals then lost to Aaron Grapperhaus by fall.

In the 120-pound class Jason Barnes took third and scored 16 team points. In the quarterfinals Barnes defeated Timothy Whitelaw of Morristown West by fall and in the semifinal Jaycee Reff of Jefferson County won by fall.

In the 126-pound class Easton Joyce placed fourth and scored eight team points by defeating Logan Rux of Sevier County by fall in the quarterfinals. Joyce lost to Landon Fisher of Jefferson County in the semifinal by fall.

In the 132-pound class Chad Washam finished fourth and scored four team points. Washam got a bye in the quarterfinal but lost to Logan Fisher of Jefferson County by fall.

In the 152-pound class Joshua Hoffman placed fourth and scored eight team points but lost to Lane Weatherford of Jefferson County by decision.

In the 160-pound class Alex MacIntosh took third and scored 10 team points, received a bye in the quarterfinal and then lost in the semifinal to Alex Marcado of Morristown East by fall.

In the 170-pound class Ryan Breeden finished third and scored 10 team points. Breeden received a bye in the quarterfinals before losing to Aaron Lawson of Jefferson County by fall.

In the 195-pound class Cody Potts placed 5th but no team points. He received a bye in the quarterfinals before losing to Timothy Steinmann of Morristown East.

In the 285-pound class Jesse Dunaway took second and scored 10 team points. He received a bye in the quarterfinals and won the semifinal with a bye. Dunaway then lost the championship round to Taylor Thomas of Jefferson County by fall.

Submitted by: Lee Ramsey