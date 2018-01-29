Fake Cop Arrested

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has a man in custody believed to be the one suspected of impersonating a police officer and pulling a gun on a woman in the parking lot of a North Knox County gym last week.

The suspect was picked up by patrol on Saturday and charged with driving on a revoked license from a previous DUI, reports show. The Major Crimes Unit of the Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation on impersonation and aggravated assault charges.

The incident occurred last Sunday afternoon when the suspect identified himself as a police officer and pointed a handgun at the woman. The KCSO will release more details, such as the suspect’s name, as the investigation continues.