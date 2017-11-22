Family Evacuated After House Fire

A one-story Seymour home on Tucker Rd. caught ablaze early Sunday morning due to an apparent stove related fire, according to Seymour Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Linsinbigler.

The structure’s five occupants safely evacuated their home before members of the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene at 1:32 a.m. Sunday. Despite their best efforts, the residence was completely destroyed as a result of the fire, though no occupants or firefighters were injured by the flames.

One occupant was later treated for minor injuries as a result of slipping on ice after exiting the home. Homeowners believe the fire stemmed from a wood burning stove in the structure’s basement, though the investigation is still underway.

Following the fire, a local woman who is related to the victims posted their clothing sizes and needs online for those who wanted to donate. People also donated hygiene items and toys. She later said that the family is “overwhelmed” with the support that the community showed during the tough time.

Photo by: Thomas Dunaway