Flu Tips from Health Department

With seasonal influenza activity high in Tennessee and especially in East Tennessee, the Knox County Health Department (KCHD) is encouraging everyone to follow some basic precautions to slow the spread of the influenza virus and stay healthy.

“Many area hospitals are reporting a sharp increase in traffic in their emergency departments due to flu, respiratory illness and other conditions,” KCHD Director Dr. Martha Buchanan said. “First and foremost, it’s important for the public to know it’s not too late to get a flu vaccine if they haven’t already this season. It’s also important that our community have information on both how to avoid infection as well as what to do if they get the flu, including when to go to the emergency room.”

Those with the emergency warning signs of flu, should go to the emergency room. These signs include:

In children: fast breathing or trouble breathing, bluish skin color, not drinking enough fluids, not waking up or not interacting, being so irritable that the child does not want to be held, flu-like symptoms improve but return with fever and worse cough and a fever with a rash.

In addition, seek medical help immediately for an infant who has any of these signs: being unable to eat, has trouble breathing, has no tears when crying and significantly fewer wet diapers than normal.

In adults: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, pain or pressure in chest or abdomen, sudden dizziness, confusion, severe or persistent vomiting and flu like symptoms that improve but then return with a fever and worse cough.

Flu activity generally peaks between December and February, but the exact timing, severity and length of the flu season usually varies from one year to another. According to the CDC, all national key flu indicators are elevated and about half of the country is experiencing high flu activity, including Tennessee.

Influenza guidelines include: not going to the emergency room if he or she is only mildly ill, as the emergency room is reserved for those who are severely ill, limit friends and relatives in the hospital, stay home and away from others, especially the elderly and children, wash hands thoroughly to keep from spreading the flu and stay home for at least 24 hours even after symptoms have improved to assure that the virus cannot be spread.

KCHD is providing free flu vaccinations while supplies last at all three of its locations: the main location, 140 Dameron Ave., West Clinic, 1028 Old Cedar Bluff Rd. and Teague Clinic, 405 Dante Rd. To reduce wait time, appointments are recommended by calling 215-5070. Clinics are open 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free flu vaccinations only apply to the standard flu shot, not the high-dose version recommended for those over 65 years of age.