Food City Hosting Football Game

Food City will be serving this year as the title sponsor for the 12th Annual Border Bowl.

2018 marks the retail supermarket’s second year of sponsorship for the all-star football classic.

“Food City is proud to once again sponsor this premier all-star event, which gives student athletes an opportunity to display their talents, with the hopes of gaining financial assistance for their college education as well as continue their football career,” Kevin Stafford, Food City vice president of marketing said.

This year’s event will include the addition of two new states, North Carolina and Georgia. More than 160 young men from across Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina and Georgia will be competing in the upcoming Food City Border Bowl – which takes place this Saturday at Sevier County High School, located at 1200 Dolly Parton Pkwy. in Sevierville.

The event will get underway at 12:30 p.m. The first game pits Kentucky against Tennessee. The second game will follow at approximately 3:30 p.m., with North Carolina taking on Georgia.

Adult tickets are available at the gate for only $10. Children ages 10 and younger are admitted free of charge.

Since its inception, over $1,000,000 has been distributed to area students as a result of Border Bowl scholarships. Other event sponsors include General Shell, Delta Dental, Rocky Top Sports Complex and the cities of Gatlinburg and Sevierville, TN.

The cities of Gatlinburg, Sevierville and Pigeon Forge are preparing to welcome visiting fans, friends and family – who can enjoy the scenic beauty provided by the area, as well as premier dining, shopping and entertainment opportunities.