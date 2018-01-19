Food Score Failure: Italian Restaurant in South Knoxville Scores Lowest Grade

BY: AMBERLY SELLERS

HERALD NEWS

[email protected]

One South Knoxville restaurant scored the lowest health score this week while another local business earned a perfect 100.

According to a routine inspection from the Tennessee Department of Health, South Knoxville’s Gondolier, located at 7644 Mountain Grove Rd., scored a low but passing score of 79. In the report, the inspector noted that a container of noodles was being stored at 60 degrees, too warm to slow the growth of bacteria. The container should have been kept at 41 degrees.

The inspector also noted that the ice bin was kept dirty, and there was no handwashing sign hanging in the men’s restroom. The lasagna was also served to customers without being reheated to the required 165 degrees while on the steam table.

The inspector added that containers of food didn’t have required dates on them. Without dates, it is unknown how long the food has been opened and refrigerated. The food must be open within seven days. This isn’t the first time that this Gondolier location has been cited for this. In a report last June, the restaurant yielded a score of 89 after being in violation for improper date marking and disposition.

A locally-owned South Knoxville restaurant, SoKno Taco Cantina scored a perfect 100. SoKno is located at 3701 Sevierville Pike.