Free Gardening Classes Coming

Seymour Farmer’s Market is presenting its annual free gardening class series starting on Jan. 25.

The first class will be presented by Rennie and Glenn Baisden, who will give participants information about building their own hoop houses, or greenhouses. Phil Baker will also be present to give information about home hydroponic plant systems.

The second class, taking place on Feb. 22, will feature UT agricultural extension agent Alan Bruhin. Bruhin will present his locally popular talk about soil. The talk changes yearly, so those who have attended in the past are encouraged to return this year.

The last class will occur on March 29. This class will show presentations on straw bale gardening and raised beds.

All classes will be held in the community room of the Seymour Branch Library, located at 137 W. Macon Ln., and will take place from 7 – 9 p.m. For more information, call Marjie Richardson at 453-0130.