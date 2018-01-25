Freeman Joins Department of Agriculture

Agriculture Commissioner Jai Templeton is announcing the appointment of Will Freeman as public information officer for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA).

Freeman joins the TDA Public Affairs team and will help coordinate media relations, internal and external communications and public outreach for the department.

“Clear communications are key, no matter if you are explaining agricultural issues, TDA programs or sharing critical information during an emergency,” Commissioner Templeton said. “Will’s education, experience and personal background in agriculture make him uniquely suited for this role with our department.”

Freeman most recently worked in the Tennessee legislature as a legislative assistant. He earned a degree in Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communications from the University of Tennessee, where he also served as student body president and represented the interests of more than 27,000 students. During his time at UT, Freeman interned in the marketing and communications department of the Institute of Agriculture.

“I greatly appreciate the opportunity to join the talented team at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture,” Freeman said. “I look forward to sharing the great work that impacts Tennessee farmers and citizens.”

Freeman grew up on a farm in Portland. His family specializes in poultry, beef and forage production. In his spare time, he enjoys playing basketball, hiking and watching the Tennessee Volunteers.

