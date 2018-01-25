Meeting

On Friday, Jan. 26, the Knox County Commission will hold the Knoxville/Knox County Crisis Intervention Team Law Enforcement Officer Commencement at 3 p.m. at the Alumni Memorial Building room 27, located at 1408 Middle Dr. Several Commissioners, including Carson Dailey, will be in attendance.

Basketball

Seymour High School will play against Cocke County at the opposing team’s court. The games will start at 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Family Night

The Muse in Knoxville, located at 516 N. Beaman St., will be holding a free family night on Friday, Jan. 26 from 5 – 8 p.m. No more than three children per adult may be admitted. Admission will be a first come, first serve basis.