Grace Baptist Church Gets New Pastor, Holds Social Media Seminar

Grace Baptist Church is welcoming a new Pastor, Steven Mouzon.

He and wife Stella will be at Grace on Feb. 4th for his first sermon. He comes from Lake Shore Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Florida where he has served for 26 years. While there, he led growth of the church establishing a Russian/Ukrainian mission in Jacksonville; implemented a GROW outreach/visitation ministry and led mission trips to Haiti and sending church members to Chad, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, India and China.

He established the Lake Shore Baptist Medical Mission, the first church based medical clinic in the Florida Baptist Convention. He was involved in many more outreach and community service activities. His wife, Stella, is very involved in medical missions.

Grace Baptist elected him in December to replace Pastor C. M. “Cotton” Kelly who had tendered his resignation effective Dec. 31st for medical reasons. Rev. Kelly had served seven years. He will continue God’s work as a visiting minister.

Seminar:

A social media seminar will be held this Saturday in the Fellowship Hall at Grace Baptist Church, on the corner of Smothers Rd. and Boyd’s Creek Highway in Seymour.

They will cover the top 5 social media sites; Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Linkedin, Instagram and others. There are over 200 sites.

The church recognized some time ago that an understanding of these many venues was lacking. Understanding how to use them securely is necessary and can lead to a very pleasant avenue to communicate. It can also be an avenue to advertise your church or business.

The seminar will cover the basics of how to choose which to work with; what you can safely put on a site and what not to put on a site. Security issue will be sites and how to control them.

Sean Woods, a local professional with more than 25 years’ experience will lead the seminar. Come prepared with a pad for note taking. Come early as they are limited to about 75 seats. A voluntary donation will be taken to cover costs.

