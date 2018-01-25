Haslam Announces Opioid Combat Plan

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, alongside state House and Senate leadership, announced Monday evening a comprehensive strategy to combat the growing opioid crisis in the state.

The plan, dubbed “TN Together,” plans to address the issue through legislation, $30 million in proposed funding for the upcoming 2018-19 budget as well as through executive actions.

“This is a crisis that knows no boundaries and impacts many Tennesseans regardless of race, income, gender or age,” Haslam said. “Our approach will be aggressive with provisions to limit the supply of opioids and significant state and federal dollars to provide treatment to those in need.”

The multi-pronged effort includes a $25 million investment for treatment and recovery services for those suffering from opioid abuse. Likewise, it hopes to facilitate targeted care and outreach for mothers suffering from opioid abuse. A past 2014 state law, signed by Gov. Haslam though now expired, criminalized narcotics abuse by pregnant women. The law was designed to deter drug usage, though was criticized for deterring women from seeking proper medical help.

In addition to greater education and outreach efforts, the plan also hopes to provide further resources to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in halting the unlawful distribution of prescription drugs. It also aims to provide every state trooper with naloxone for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose.

TN Together is a collective effort in partnership partly with the General Assembly through the Ad Hoc Opioid Abuse Task Force established by Tennessee Speaker of the House Beth Harwell.

“The biggest thing we hear is that funding is desperately needed, for treatment programs,” Harwell said Monday. “Only a fraction of those people get the treatment they need.”

In 2016, 1,631 Tennesseans died as a result of drug overdoses, a 12 percent rise from the previous year, according to figures from the Tennessee Department of Health. In 2016, then White House drug policy director Michael Botticelli added Blount County to the national list of High Intensity Drug Trafficking areas.