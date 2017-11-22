Ijams Continues Planning Process

Ijams Nature Center invites the public to participate in future planning for the nonprofit nature center at an open house this Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the Visitor Center.

“If you’ve got some great ideas about the future of Ijams or want to know more about the new Nature Preschool and other programs, we hope you’ll attend,” Ijams Executive Director Amber Parker said. “This event is part of the public information-gathering stage for the nature center’s strategic planning process and the feedback we receive will help Ijams develop comprehensive goals and objectives for the next five to seven years.”

People who attend the open house will be able to discuss all aspects of Ijams, including plans to open a new nature preschool in 2018, trail use, volunteering, membership, family and adult programs, events, recreation and rentals.

Ijams also is conducting a brief public survey to gather information about how people view and use the nature center. To participate in the survey, visit www.Ijams.org and select the link on the nature center’s home page.