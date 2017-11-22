6 mins ago
Food City Hosting Football Game
12 mins ago
Ijams Continues Planning Process
4 days ago
Seymour Schools Participate in East TN PBS Scholar’s Bowl
4 days ago
Free Gardening Classes Coming
4 days ago
Lady Vols Beat Vandy
4 days ago
Young Marines to Hold Orientation
4 days ago
Vols Defeat KY
4 days ago
Sevier County Clock to be Replaced
4 days ago
TKA, Seymour Players Make All-County
4 weeks ago
2 Resolutions Approved at County Commission Meeting
4 weeks ago
Vols Drop Home Contest to NC
4 weeks ago
Welch Swears into City Council

Ijams Continues Planning Process

in News / South Knoxville Jan 19, 2018

Ijams Nature Center invites the public to participate in future planning for the nonprofit nature center at an open house this Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the Visitor Center.
“If you’ve got some great ideas about the future of Ijams or want to know more about the new Nature Preschool and other programs, we hope you’ll attend,” Ijams Executive Director Amber Parker said. “This event is part of the public information-gathering stage for the nature center’s strategic planning process and the feedback we receive will help Ijams develop comprehensive goals and objectives for the next five to seven years.”
People who attend the open house will be able to discuss all aspects of Ijams, including plans to open a new nature preschool in 2018, trail use, volunteering, membership, family and adult programs, events, recreation and rentals.
Ijams also is conducting a brief public survey to gather information about how people view and use the nature center. To participate in the survey, visit www.Ijams.org and select the link on the nature center’s home page.

Leave a Reply