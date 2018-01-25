Ijams Seeking Site Captains

Ijams Nature Center will be holding its annual River Rescue event on Apr. 7, and site captains are currently needed to expand the number of clean-up sites.

Site captains are responsible for coordinating volunteer efforts at a particular site on the day of. Materials are provided.

The week prior to the event, site captains must pick up supplies for their site at Ijams between the hours of 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday – Friday.

On the day of the event, captains must get to their site no later than 9:30 a.m. to set up the check in area. Captains must make sure that all volunteers have signed a waiver form.

When they are ready to check out, captains put a check mark over their waiver form to indicate that they have checked out. Captains are responsible for going over the rules and safety items with the volunteers using a sheet that is provided by Ijams. Captains must also ensure that no bags of trash are left behind, and report any incidents to Ijams at the Visitor Center.

After the event is over, captains are responsible for making sure all unused supplies, clean up reports and waiver forms get returned to Ijams, either that afternoon after the event ends or the following week. Ijams prefers that these things be turned in as soon as possible. Captains must also place all dirty gloves in one of the bags and bring it back so they can be washed and dried.

There will be two or three site captain training events prior to the main event.

For those who are interested in being a site captain, contact Executive Director Amber Parker at 577-4717 ext. 118.

According to Parker, volunteering for this event is the perfect way to get down and dirty for Ijams.

“It’s a lot of fun and a great way to give back,” Parker added.

For more information about Ijams Nature Center, including upcoming events, visit ijams.org. Ijams Nature Center is located at 2915 Island Home Ave.