Lady Eagles Lose to MW

The veteran Morristown West Lady Trojans showed why they are undefeated in District 2-AAA as they defeated the injury riddled young Lady Eagles 64-35 at Seymour.

The Lady Trojans are 14-2 overall and 7-0 in the district play. They wasted no time taking control of the game 16-9 after the first quarter. They led 34-19 at the half and continued to pour it on as they expanded their lead to 50-22 at the end of the third.

The loss makes Seymour 7-13 overall and 2-7 in district play.

“We are improving and gaining vital experience every game,” Seymour coach Amy James said. “We are dressing 12 players now. This game we had three back that have been injured but they are just now working their way back into shape. Six of our 12 are freshmen on our varsity team. We battled the entire game. We are working hard to improve and grow everyday. This young team will be a championship team before its over.” James went on to talk about how strong their opponent was.

“Morristown West is very strong. They shot the ball well and are led by mature players. They have players already committed to the college level. Carolyn Harville is a Carson-Newman signee and the Shultz kid is one of the top guards in Tennessee.”

The Lady Eagles were led in scoring by a trio of performers. Maci Pitner, Katelyn Waggoner and Kallyn Newport had nine points each.

Photo by: Lee Ramsey