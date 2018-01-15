Lady Eagles Win in Florida

BY: LEE RAMSEY

HERALD SPORTS

[email protected]

The Seymour Lady Eagle basketball team recently spent part of their Christmas break in Florida winning basketball games in the Hilton Sandestin Beach Basketball Blowout Tournament in Freeport, Florida.

The Lady Eagles closed out the tournament with a win by defeating For Dale Academy from Alabama 58-29. That gave Seymour a third place finish for the tournament in the Alternate Bracket.

According to head coach Amy Carlyle-James, the Lady Eagles had a high scoring second quarter that blew the game open. After their first quarter slim lead of 12-6, Seymour doubled their scoring in the second quarter with 24 points giving them a 36-12 halftime lead. Maci Pitner led the scoring outburst with nine points while Aebri Graham and Kaylee Haynes added five points a piece.

After the second quarter the Lady Eagles never looked back and opened a 47-23 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Pitner led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 18 followed by Hanes and Katelyn Waggoner with nine points each. Emily Russell and Graham added eight points apiece.

When school is back in session, Seymour will return to district play as they return to cold weather and no more fun on the warm sunny beach.

Submitted Photo