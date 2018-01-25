LeConte Holding Photo Program

The LeConte Photographic Society is proud to present a photo program on Saturday, Jan. 27th at 10 a.m. at the King Library in Sevierville titled, “Creativity and Composition – Looking for the Details” by Kendall Chiles of Knoxville.

This program will cover all aspects of photographic composition. They will start out with a refresher on the basics of composition and elements of composition, and then look more in depth at looking for the details in scenes, understanding lighting conditions and expanding participant’s photographic vision. Hopefully, there will be useful information for everyone regardless of skill level.

This program is free and open to the public. This is not a sponsored program by the King Library. For those who would like more information on the photo club, visit the website: www.lecontephotographic.com. To view the work of Kendall, see his website: [email protected]

Kendall is a freelance photographer with more than 30 years of experience.