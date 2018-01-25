Library to Read V-Day Stories

The Seymour Branch Library’s “Imagine and Grow at your Library” Preschool Story Time will be taking a Valentine’s Day twist this February.

On Monday, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m., Ms. Lisa will share the books, “Mr. Goat’s Valentine” and “The Yuckiest, Stickiest, Best Valentine Ever.” Following the readings, preschoolers will have the chance to create a sun catcher card.

Later this year, children will get the chance to explore musical instruments during story time. The story times each month include an iPad story as well as a bilingual or sign language story.

The Seymour Branch Library is located at 137 W. Macon Ln. For more information, call 573-0728.