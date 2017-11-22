Meet the Candidates: Beth Harwell

Republican candidate Beth Harwell has served on many committees in the Tennessee State House, including transportation, finance and education. After a long run with state government, she has decided that next on her list is governor.

“I think I have an ability to work with the legislative body,” Harwell said, adding that regardless of who is elected, nothing can be done without the legislative body allowing them to.

For many years, the opioid crisis has been slowly taking over not only in Tennessee, but nationwide. Harwell believes that incarceration is not the answer to this problem.

“We have to look to other solutions, which makes sense to our taxpayers,” Harwell said. “An average prison bed costs us a little over $100,000.”

Harwell said that by incarcerating those who are picked up on a drug charge, an already scarce prison bed is being taken up.

“What would be wiser would be to sentence them to drug courts or recovery courts to a rehabilitation center where they can receive proper treatment,” Harwell said. Harwell added that while prison beds are expensive, rehabilitation beds only cost around $40,000, making it the wiser choice between the two.

When it comes to some of the major issues that Harwell holds dear to her heart, defending the second amendment and protecting the sanctity of life are on that list.

“The state values life. We want to be understanding about it, we don’t want to go at it from a negative or cruel standpoint. We want to protect the woman and children that are involved in this,” Harwell said.

Harwell, who describes herself as “100% pro-life,” wants those who find themselves facing the difficult situation to have plenty of help from the state or faith-based initiatives across the state.

Harwell added that she is proud that Tennessee is the lowest debt state in the nation, and she wants to keep that momentum going and assure that the financial house remains in order.

As a member of the Middle Tennessee Mental Health Board, Harwell believes that the mentally ill have not been given sufficient attention. She wants to expand some of the services and TennCare to include behavioral health services. She is also an advocate for ending sexual harassment and enforcing tougher sexual abuse laws.

Harwell said that they completely rewrote their workplace harassment policy recently, which was 19 years old at the time.

“A lot of sexual harassment can happen over texting,” Harwell said, “We now require training for not only the staff but also individual legislators. It’s quite clear now that it’s not going to be tolerated.”

Harwell, accompanied by State Representative Dale Carr, spent the entire day exploring Sevier County after her stop at the Herald offices.

“I think we have a lovely state. There’s no other state in the nation I’d rather live in,” Harwell added.

In the spirit of fair journalism, The Herald will be conducting interviews with more candidates in the future. Be sure to check back to learn about all of the men and women running for Tennessee state governor. The election will take place on Nov. 6.

Photo by: Amberly Sellers