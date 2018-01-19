Police Officer Retiring After 40 Years

City of Sevierville Police Department Chief Don Myers recently announced his retirement after working almost 40 years at the City. His last day of employment will be March 30.

Chief Myers began working for the City’s Water Department in 1978 and moved to the Police Department in 1984 as a Patrol Officer. He moved up through the ranks at the department and was appointed Chief of Police in 2002.

“Chief Myers has been an important part of the City’s backbone for years and one of the reasons for our success,” Sevierville Mayor Bryan Atchley said.

Sevierville City Administrator Russell Treadway said he appreciates that Chief Myers has dedicated his entire career to public service and that “he is leaving the Police Department better-off than when he started.”

Chief Myers was the department’s first accident reconstructionist and the first accreditation program manager. During his service as Police Chief, the department has continued to advance technologically, expanded the headquarters facility, increased the number of patrol officers, improved training and professional certification opportunities and continued popular community programs such as the Citizens Police Academy, Kids Camp and Community Policing.

Chief Myers has a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Management and a master’s degree in Public Administration and is also an adjunct instructor in Criminal Justice at Walters State Community College. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and a recipient of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police Excellence Award.

Chief Myers has served on numerous boards and committees during his law enforcement career, including the E911 Board, Keep Sevier Beautiful Board and is a past president of the Sevierville Noonday Rotary Club.