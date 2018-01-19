Program for Children Hurt by Addiction

Being a child with a parent struggling with addiction can be long and rough journey. Thankfully, a program has just begun to help these children in Seymour.

The Recovery at Seymour program, located at 107 Simmons Rd., has recently launched a “Precovery” program for children in grades K-5. According to its online page, through guided games, activities and stories, children of alcoholics, addicts or other related issues gain the support, life skills education and spiritual foundation they need to live healthy, addiction-free lives.

The thirteen session classes take place on Thursdays from 7 – 8:30 p.m. For those who want to take advantage of a free meal, it will be provided from 6 – 7 p.m. The event is hosted by Seymour United Methodist Church.

According to the website, this support group will help by providing a safe place to talk about their experiences, realize they are not alone as they share with other children and facilitators, learn about the disease of chemical dependency and how it affects themselves and their whole family, be equipped with healthy living skills to break the cycle or addiction and co-dependency and discover how prayer, scripture and a personal relationship with God through Jesus Christ are foundational to living a healthy life.

Precovery uses the Kids Like Me! Curriculum by Family Resources International to assure that the groups are taught well and up-to-standard.

The website notes that while the leaders are not professional therapists or licensed counselors, the people in charge are trained in Safe Sanctuary policies, Alcohol and Addiction prevention and have personal experiences that relate to the subject matter.

The website states that regular attendance is suggested as it may take several weeks for a child to become accustomed and feel safe expressing his or her thoughts.

For more information, visit www.recoveryatseymour.com.