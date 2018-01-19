Ijams Meeting

Ijams Nature Center will be holding an Open House for future planning ideas on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Ijams Visitor Center. Anybody who has great ideas for Ijams is welcome to attend.

Border Bowl

The Border Bowl football game, featuring players from North Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee will be taking place on Saturday, Jan. 20 at Sevier County High School, located at 1200 Dolly Parton Pkwy. The game will start at 12:30 p.m.

Fire Department Event

The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a “Meet and Eat” at Smokehouse228, located at 10211 Chapman Highway on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Past, present and future members of the fire department are welcome to join and meet other firefighters. The refurbished engine 10 will also be on site for those to see. Photos of memories from throughout the years at the station will be on display, and everyone is encouraged to bring their own photos as well.