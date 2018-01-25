Basketball

The King’s Academy will play against Grace Christian Academy at the opposing team’s court. The games will start at 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Wild Game Supper

Providence Missionary Baptist Church will be holding a Wild Game Supper on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. The church is located at 5766 Sevierville Rd. in Seymour. There will be a free meal and entertainment by the Ray Ball Singers.

Photo Program

The LeConte Photographic Society will be holding a photo program on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at the King Family Library in Sevierville titled “Creativity and Composition- Looking for the Details.” The program will be presented by Kendall Chiles of Knoxville.

Chocolatefest

Chocolatefest 2018 will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Knoxville Convention Center, located at 701 Henley St. in Knoxville. This festival will honor Tennessee’s best bakers, restaurants and chocolate lovers. Tasting times must be purchased anytime between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.