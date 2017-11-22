Seymour Schools Participate in East TN PBS Scholar’s Bowl

High school students from across the Seymour area will showcase their academic knowledge in the coming weeks as a part of the 34th annual East Tennessee PBS Scholar’s Bowl.

The televised events will feature competing student teams from across East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky testing their knowledge in a series of jeopardy style games.

Forty-Seven schools from across the region will be featured in the PBS televised series, including teams from South-Doyle High School, Seymour High School and two separate teams from The King’s Academy. A match between Seymour High School and Hardin Valley Academy will premiere at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2.

New episodes will premiere on PBS every weekday at 5:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 8 through March 27.

The hosts for this year’s competition will feature Frank Murphy of Classic Hits 93.1 WNOX and Ernie Roberts of East Tennessee PBS Mathline.

Acting as executive producer for the second year in a row, Roberts says he faced many challenges in organizing the more than three decade old event. After longtime producer and founder of the Scholar’s Bowl Frank Miller passed away two years ago, Roberts assumed the mantle of executive producer, gathering the myriad of schools from across the region and writing the more than 3,000 questions that ultimately define the event’s success.

“You don’t want them all to be impossible. You don’t want them all to be simple. You want to have a balance in all ranges,” Roberts said of the 50 to 60 academic questions facing each team any given round.

Though the winner has already been determined, Roberts says he “prefers to let it unfold” as to what school will ultimately receive the winning title, dubbed the “Frank Miller Memorial Trophy” in honor of the game’s founder. The “Fortuitous Four” competitions, featuring the final four remaining schools, will premiere on March 23 with reruns to follow.

Competitions featuring Pigeon Forge High School, Sevier County High School and Gatlinburg-Pittman High School will televise Jan. 23, Jan. 29 and Feb. 21 respectively.

Submitted Photo