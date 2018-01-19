Seymour Students Make Dean’s List

Nine students from Seymour successfully accomplished the tasks needed to make Maryville College’s Dean’s List for the fall semester.

Qualifications for this honor include a grade point average of at least 3.6 in all work undertaken with no grade below a “C.” Only full-time students are considered for the Dean’s List.

The Seymour students that made the cut are Brooke Denney, Danielle Everett, Julie Hardin, Lauren McCarter, Kathleen Staller, Caroline Hood, Mackenzie Mize, Haylee Wilson and Katelyn Witucki.

“Being named to the Dean’s List at Maryville College is a great accomplishment, and we are proud to recognize these outstanding students for their hard work and commitment,” Dr. Barbara Wells, Vice President and Dean of the College said.

Maryville College is a nationally ranked institution of higher learning that successfully joins the liberal arts and professional preparation.