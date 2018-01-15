Seymour Takes Third

While their counter parts were playing basketball and frolicking on the beach in Florida, the Seymour Eagles were playing in the Pigeon Forge High School Christmas tournament with temperatures in the single digits. Their tournament participation in the Bahamas at Thanksgiving was nothing more than a distant memory.

The Eagles did very well in the tournament by taking third place in the White Bracket of the King of the Smokies Christmas Classic tournament hosted by Pigeon Forge High School.

Seymour opened the tournament with a 65-46 win over Elizabethton. Ben Knight led in scoring with 13 points followed by Isaiah King with 12 and Zach Wyatt and Ryan Lee with 10 a piece.

The Eagles then advanced to the bracket semifinals before losing to Archbishop McNichols from Cincinnati, Ohio.

In that game, Lee led with 15 points and Devin Stewart added eight.

Seymour defeated Hardin County 73-69 to take third in the tournament. Hardin County led 15-13 after the first quarter and held a narrow lead of 35-33 at halftime.

At the end of the third quarter the Eagles led 60-55 with the help of Wyatt’s four 3-pointers and 15 points. Seymour held on for the win.

Lee led the Eagles in scoring with 19 followed by Wyatt with 18 and Famous White with 12.

Lee and Wyatt were named to the All-Tournament team.

Photo by: Lee Ramsey